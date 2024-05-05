NBA Legend Makes Shocking Steph Curry Statement
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has transcended the game of basketball not only with his three-point shooting, but with his dominance as a 6’3” point guard. Curry accomplishing what he has accomplished in his career at his height is unprecedented.
While Curry has undoubtedly passed Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas on the NBA’s all-time list, as well as the list of greatest undersized guards, NBA legend Charles Barkley still cannot go against Thomas.
“I feel bad for Isiah because he’s the best little man ever, until Steph Curry,” Barkley said on a recent edition of the Dan Patrick Show. “He never probably got the credit or respect that he deserved, and so I feel bad about it. I got nothing but respect for Isiah because like I said, he’s the best little [player] until Steph Curry came along, and I'll be honest with you, if I was in a game, if I had to choose - and I love Steph Curry and I know people gonna go on the internet because they ain’t got no life - if I had to choose between Steph Curry and Isiah, I’d probably go with Isiah in a scenario. But I love Steph, I love Isiah. But if I had one guy, if I had to choose between those two, I’m not gonna ever choose against Isiah.”
While Thomas is undoubtedly a legend of the game, Curry’s career is better. That said, Barkley still had this take on the two guards.
