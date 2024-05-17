Bronny James Goes Viral With Steph Curry Statement
Bronny James has been going through the pre-draft process, which includes a lot of different opportunities on and off the court. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, James was asked about the last time he was starstruck, and mentioned the time he met star point guard Steph Curry at a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game.
Bronny James has watched Curry battle his father LeBron James on the game’s biggest stage several times, as the two NBA legends have had some incredible matchups over the years.
It will be interesting to see where Bronny James lands in the draft, and if that impacts his father‘s potential free agency. There have been different reports about how Bronny’s draft situation would impact LeBron’s decision making this summer, with many reports suggesting that James would not leave the Lakers just to join his son’s team.
Perhaps the Lakers select Bronny in the draft, but it seems reasonable to assume that another team will grab him before they get the chance to. Nobody knows exactly how the draft will play out, but many reports have indicated that James has been impressive throughout the pre-draft process, both on and off the court.
Focused on being an impactful NBA player in whatever role he is asked to play, Bronny James looks to have a bright future.
