Magic Johnson's Message to Steph Curry Goes Viral
In a recent announcement, the Professional Basketball Writers Association shared the following on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry:
“Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has won the 2023-24 Magic Johnson Award, which honors the NBA player who best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced today. Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season, leading the Warriors to a 46-36 record. Off the court, Curry consistently fostered an atmosphere of mutual respect and openness with reporters who cover the NBA.”
The announcement added, “The award, created in 2001, is named in honor of Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, the former Los Angeles Lakers star, who was consistently engaging, thoughtful and gracious with the media throughout his Hall of Fame career.”
Johnson, who the award is named after, sent a message to Curry, writing, “Congratulations to Stephen Curry on winning his second PBWA Magic Johnson Award honoring a player who displays 'cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans' both on and off the court! By the way [Steph Curry], I had fun hanging out with your mom last night at the Sparks home opener!"
This was quite the honor for Curry, who is great both on and off the court.
