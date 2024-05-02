New Report on Kevin Durant to Golden State Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns combined to win zero games this postseason, with the Warriors losing in the play-in tournament, and the Suns getting swept in round one. The early exits for these two veteran teams have many believing that major changes could be on the horizon.
In a recent report from Mark Willard of 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs show, it was reported that a Durant to the Warriors trade this summer is something that could happen.
Before Durant was traded to the Suns, there were rumors that a Warriors reunion was a possibility, but the superstar forward was ultimately sent to a Pacific Division rival. While it seems unlikely that Phoenix would have any interest in moving on from Durant, especially when considering their ownership's intent on contending every year, there could be a deal that makes sense for all sides.
If the Warriors are truly committed to contending in the final years of Steph Curry's stardom, then getting him another star teammate is seemingly a must. Durant and Curry were arguably the most unstoppable duo of all-time in their years together, and would still be a lethal pairing several years later.
As previously mentioned, it feels very unlikely that the Suns move on from Durant, but the Warriors could put together an interesting package if Phoenix decided to explore trades.
