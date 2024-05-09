All-Star Guard to Golden State Warriors Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Golden State Warriors are widely expected to pursue different trade opportunities this summer. Each year with Steph Curry on the roster is one the Warriors are expected to compete for a title, and with their current team being far from that standard, moves will be necessary this summer.
In a recent article from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, a hypothetical Dejounte Murray to the Warriors trade was proposed. The deal would land Murray with the Warriors, and send Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and an unprotected 2025 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks.
Kuminga's name stands out right away in this hypothetical deal, because while the Warriors would likely have to include him an any trade that brings back a real co-star for Curry, Golden State parting ways with their best trade asset for Murray seems like a non-starter.
Murray is a great player, averaging a career-high 22.5 PPG last season to go along with solid defense, but is not the type of player that would seemingly take Golden State from the play-in tournament to championship contention.
The Warriors would certainly benefit from Murray's defense, but unless they really shake their roster up this summer, parting with a wing in Kuminga for another guard in Murray seems like bad process for a team that is already undersized.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey