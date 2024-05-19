Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Player Shares Viral Moment With Gunna

This Golden State Warriors guard linked up with Gunna in San Francisco

Joey Linn

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Gunna during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Gunna during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
It is summer time for the Golden State Warriors, as their exit in the play-in tournament has given them and extended offseason. While the Warriors are of course spending a lot of time working out this summer preparing for next season, there is also additional time to do some fun stuff off the court. 

In a recent Instagram post, Warriors guard Brandon Podziemski shared a picture with rapper Gunna, who just dropped his One of Wun album. Podziemski signed a jersey and gifted it to Gunna, and the two linked up for a picture. This was a bit of an unexpected collaboration, but Gunna was performing in San Francisco where Podziemski of course plays as a member of of the Warriors.

Podziemski was one of the bigger surprise rookies last season, because not only did he contribute, but he did so for a Warriors team that historically does not give rookies extended playing time in the rotation. Under Steve Kerr, young players really need to impress in order to get an extended look, which Podziemski certainly did. 

Starting 28 games for the Warriors last season and playing in 74 total, Podziemski was a mainstay in Golden State’s rotation for most of the year. As previously mentioned, this is not common of Steve Kerr teams, but that’s how impactful Podziemski was in his minutes. 

Finishing fifth in rookie of the year voting, Podziemski had a very solid first campaign at the NBA level.

