Draymond Green Explains Why LeBron James is Better Than Michael Jordan

It's no secret that Draymond Green is a fan of LeBron James. There isn't a player in the NBA that speaks about LeBron more than Draymond, even LeBron's own teammates. As such, it would be pretty easy to see Draymond Green picking LeBron as his greatest player of all time.

On an episode of The Uninterrupted's 'Throwing Bones', Green revealed his top 5 NBA players ever.

"My top 5 is LJ number 1, MJ number 2, Kobe number 3, Steph number 4, and Shaq number 5," Green said. "What Bron has done... Bron started in 03, by 2005 Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did. The game went from too slow, slow big men, to stretch four big men, to back two big men, to no big men, and he's been the best no matter what."

Green followed up his statements, even more, claiming that LeBron James faced harder competition and that Michael Jordan couldn't pass like LeBron James.

"When you look at the teams that Bron has carried to championships or carried to the finals, MJ didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled," Green said. "Nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year. When you look at the skillset that Bron has, there's nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on a basketball court. Michael Jordan could do just about all that LeBron James does, just for damn sure he couldn't pass like Bron."

In actuality, Michael Jordan proved he could in fact pass like LeBron James when the moment called for it and he played point guard. Michael Jordan also faced harder competition on the road to the finals, and Kobe Bryant faced the most 50-win teams in the playoffs out of all three. Coming back against the Warriors will always be one of the greatest accomplishments ever, but Kyrie Irving has never received his credit for equally carrying the load and continues never getting credit for hitting the game-winning shot in Game 7.

However, always remember that this is all opinion - and it's the opinion of someone under the same agency, speaking on a show created by that agency. The New Media is one all under one narrative-based monopoly umbrella.

