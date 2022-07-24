Skip to main content
Draymond Green Laughs at Karl-Anthony Towns 'Championship or Bust' Statement

Draymond Green pulled no punches.

Karl-Anthony Towns is very excited about getting Rudy Gobert on the Minnesota Timberwolves, some would say a little too excited.

In a recent press conference, Karl-Anthony Towns gave a hot take about the Wolves that stirred up some of the NBA world.

"It's go time," Towns said. "The [Rudy Gobert] trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."

It didn't take much time for Draymond Green to respond to Towns' comments, laughing at him.

Green went on Instagram where he saw Towns' comments and started posting dozens of laughing emojis at him. It's a simple statement, but a pretty high form of disrespect. Very few people across the NBA believe that the Minnesota Timberwolves are a championship or bust team, and it's pretty fair to assume that Draymond Green isn't one of them. The team still has way more to prove before being considered a team of that caliber.

If there's one person in the NBA that's an amazing pot stirrer, it's Draymond Green. He and Patrick Beverley are arguably the two best in the league. One thing about doing that though is that it can either work for you, or galvanize a team to work even harder. Hopefully, Draymond Green didn't just hype up the Minnesota Timberwolves even more.

