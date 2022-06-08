Skip to main content
Draymond Green Reveals Untold LeBron James Story

Draymond Green Reveals Untold LeBron James Story

Draymond has had some great battles with LeBron

USA Today

Draymond has had some great battles with LeBron

Business partners off the court, LeBron James and Draymond Green have turned their rivalry into a friendship. The Warriors and Cavaliers faced off each year in the NBA Finals from 2015-2018, with of course Draymond and LeBron being on opposing teams for those battles. While their rivalry was seemingly one of the more contentious in the league during those years, the energy has since shifted. That said, there are still some untold stories about the peak of their rivalry, and Draymond recently shared one of those.

When asked about some of his trash talk to Grant Williams, that referenced an answer Williams gave about his personal Draymond Green fandom, Draymond told the story of a similar situation he had with LeBron James.

"LeBron James, when I was wearing LeBron James sneakers in my first 1, 2, 3 years and playing against him, he didn't throw it in my face like, dude you got on my sneakers. Because it's just not something you do. But once he start going at me, and it got chippy... then you just go wherever you gotta go."

Draymond seemed to indicate that LeBron never threw it in Draymond's face that he was wearing LeBron's sneakers, until the two got chippy with one another, making the remark fair game. The story from Draymond was to provide context into his exchange with Grant Williams, where Draymond said, "You're not me, you want to be me." This trash talk from Draymond came after Williams said he grew up a fan of Green, even bragging to his friends at school following Golden State's 2015 title.

As Draymond also mentioned, he didn't break out that trash talk against Williams in Game 1, since Williams himself wasn't talking trash; however, much like the LeBron James story Draymond shared, the veteran forward felt it was fair game once Williams engaged in some trash talk of his own.

LeBron James Would Join Warriors Over Other Playoff Teams

Anthony Edwards Reveals Pre-Draft Experience With Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How Draymond Green Bounced Back in Game 2

USATSI_9334904_168386351_lowres-e1643392173629
News

Draymond Green Reveals Untold LeBron James Story

By Joey Linnjust now
USATSI_12596124_168390270_lowres
News

CJ McCollum Says Kevin Durant Was Best Player on Warriors

By Farbod Esnaashari4 hours ago
90
News

Gary Payton Parters With Hennessy and NBA For Unfinished Business Initiative

By Joey Linn5 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) before the game against the Denver Nuggets prior to game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport
News

Steph Curry Opens Up About Finals MVP Award

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
lebron-curry
News

LeBron James Would Join Warriors Over Other Playoff Teams

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
anthony-edwards-iso-1568x882
News

Anthony Edwards Reveals Pre-Draft Experience With Golden State Warriors

By Joey LinnJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18469227_168390270_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown Says Draymond Green Tried to Pull His Pants Down

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 6, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the first half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

CJ McCollum: Stephen Curry is "The Most Well-Conditioned Athlete I've Ever Seen"

By C.J. PetersonJun 6, 2022
USATSI_12663446_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Says Warriors Offense Started With Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 6, 2022