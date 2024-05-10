Draymond Green's Viral NSFW Rant on Steph Curry vs Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson has been one of the best players in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. So much so, that some fans are even dubbing him the best point guard in the NBA today. It was a take that Draymond Green didn't appreciate at all.
During the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green answered a fan question that asked if Jalen Brunson was currently the best point guard in the NBA. Needless to say, Draymond Green didn't like that question at all.
"F--k no," Green emphatically stated. Steph Curry in the NBA. Dude, are you crazy? What? Come on, no. That's ridiculous. Steph Curry is still in the NBA, he's still great. Come on. Stop it, what? Luka Doncic is also a point guard."
So far in the NBA playoffs, Jalen Brunson is averaging 35.6 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 46/32/81 shooting. He's doing this with far less talent than anyone else playing in the playoffs, and his team is also up 2-0. Luka Doncic is averaging 28.3 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.4 rebounds on 39/23/79 shooting from the field. In the regular season, Steph Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 45/41/92.
Just based on the numbers alone, it really wouldn't be that farfetched to say that Jalen Brunson is currently the best point guard in the NBA. He's carrying the load for the New York Knicks in a way that no one else is doing right now. Regardless, in the grand scheme of things, everyone outside of the state of New York would choose Steph Curry.