Draymond Green Sends Warning to Paul George After Joining Philadelphia 76ers
The Golden State Warriors have a very loyal fanbase despite the move to Chase Center and San Francisco. But their fans are not anywhere as passionate as the Philadelphia 76ers fans. That's why Draymond Green is giving Paul George a big warning.
Draymond Green recently did a football interview with Jordan Schultz where the two talked about Philadelphia and the fans here. That's where Green said that George better be careful.
"Good luck Paul George," Draymond Green said. "He better play well. They're going to crush Paul George if he don't play well. You know why they're gonna crush Paul George if he don't play well there? Because they already got a nasty taste in their mouth from their last three that they had. With Tobias Harris. They never felt like he brought it, so that's why."
After George joined the Sixers, new teammate Tyrese Maxey explained why Sixers fans are so passionate.
"Philly fans, the residents, they just feel really passionate about their teams," Tyrese Maxey told Paul George. "They work extremely hard. The people that you see in the stands. Those people are working people, they work for those tickets."
Draymond Green talked about what it was like playing there as an opponent, especially because his Warriors didn't lose there often.
"Philly fans are harder on their own team than they are on the opposing team," Draymond Green said. "Like Philly killed their own players. The guys coming in and they're focused on crushing their guys so much, that they really don't kill you when you go to Philly like that."
Paul George's time with the Sixers could go really well or it could be a disaster if he fails to live up to the hype.