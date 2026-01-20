Jimmy Butler Suffers Serious Knee Injury vs. Heat
It looked like a season-ending injury, though we'll update when we know more
Jimmy Butler had to be helped off the floor after suffering a knee injury against the Miami Heat on Monday.
The Warriors officially ruled him out for the game.
NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole wrote that Butler couldn't put weight on his right leg.
The SF Standard's Danny Emerman noted that Butler has suffered two serious right knee injuries in his career: a 2018 meniscus tear and a 2024 MCL sprain.
