Golden State Warriors Champion Accuses NBA of Cheating for Knicks
The New York Knicks have been one of the more impressive teams this postseason. Making some big roster changes throughout the year, New York attempted to build a team capable of going deep in the playoffs, and they are now two wins away from the Eastern Conference Finals.
While New York deserves a lot of credit for what they have been able to do this postseason, some feel the Knicks get a favorable whistle. One NBA figure who expressed this opinion recently was former Golden State Warriors champion Nick Young.
It is not uncommon to see big market teams like the Knicks or Los Angeles Lakers receive this level of attention as it pertains to their whistle. While some stats can add validity to these claims, or in other scenarios disprove them, the discussion is often subjective when looking at particular plays in question. There are certainly instances of egregious misses by officials, but a lot of times the debates are about calls that could go either way.
So far this postseason, the Knicks are 5th in free-throw attempts per game, trailing the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers. The Mavericks are the only team in that group still alive, as Phoenix, Orlando, and Philadelphia all went home in round one.
As previously mentioned, the Knicks are two wins away from eliminating the Indiana Pacers and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.
