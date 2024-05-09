Golden State Warriors GM Scouting Unexpected Player
There's no way around it, the Golden State Warriors have to make a move this offseason. Whether that's finding a new young star, or trading for an All-Star caliber player, the team has to be open to all options – that's exactly what Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. is doing.
This week, Mike Dunleavy Jr. was spotted in France scouting NBA draft prospect Zaccharie Risacher. Dunleavy wasn't alone either, he brought Santa Cruz Warriors GM David Fatoki, and Golden State Warriors assistant GM Larry Harris.
The 19-year-old French forward is expected to be a top-five NBA draft pick. He is 6-foot-10 and is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds on 44% shooting from the field.
Currently, the Golden State Warriors' pick is projected to be the 14th overall selection due to being tied for the best record among non-playoff teams at 46-36. For the Warriors to have any chance of even drafting Zaccharie Risacher they'll have to move up on in the draft somehow. There's no way of that really happening unless the Warriors end up trading a coveted player to try and move up, or possibly trade future draft picks.
While the Warriors need to think about the future, it may make more sense for the team to try and find an All-Star caliber player with Steph Curry's current window. Curry is currently 36 years old and turning 37 in March next season, his window as an All-Star caliber elite player may not be long enough to wait for a young star to develop.
A very difficult offseason awaits the Golden State Warriors for the 2024-25 season.