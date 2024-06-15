Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Player Issues Warning Amid Klay Thompson Drama

Jan 4, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson (11) reacts during the second half of theme against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
It has been widely reported that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram, along with taking down several posts related to the team. Thompson's social media activity has sparked speculation that he could be prepared to depart in free agency; however, some feel it may not be that deep.

In a recent appearance on ABC7 (via Warriors Reddit), Warriors guard Moses Moody issued a warning to fans when it comes to reading into this stuff, saying he had a similar situation pop up last season, except he had never been following the team in the first place.

"They had a video saying I unfollowed the Warriors, but I didn't follow them in the first place," Moody said. "I didn't follow them all year... You gotta be careful with the media playing with situations."

This is a good point from Moody, because while the Thompson situation is a bit more noticeable, considering he also took down posts, there is no way to locate exactly when an unfollow did or did not occur. In Moody's case, he had never been following the team, but people ran with the idea he had unfollowed them.

Nobody knows exactly what is going on with Thompson, but it seems there is some tension between he and the organization as his free agency approaches.

