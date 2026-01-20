Warriors Insider Gives Update on Kuminga's Playing Status After Butler's Injury

Jonathan Kuminga has missed the Golden State Warriors' last 16 games—mostly with healthy DNPs—but that might be about to change.

ESPN's Anthony Slater said the following on NBA Today.

"I've already been given indications that today they are exploring the idea of restarting the engines, entering Jonathan Kuminga potentially back into the rotation. And from the Kuminga side, his feelings toward the organization and Steve Kerr and this situation and his long-term desires have not changed ... but I have also been given indications he's telling them he will be ready if called upon."

On multiple occasions, Kerr publicly questioned how Kuminga would fit with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, but now that Butler is out for the season with a torn ACL, Kuminga fits better.

Stephen Curry is the only healthy Warrior averaging more than 12.3 points per game. Kuminga averaged 16.1 points in his third year nad 15.3 points in his fourth year before falling to 11.8 points this season.

Regardless of Kuminga's playing status for Tuesday's game, the Warriors have to make a decision on whether they will keep him past the Feb. 5 trade deadline/

Should the Warriors Keep Kuminga Past the Trade Deadline?

My take is they should trade him because it's not just about him being a bad fit with the Warriors. Kuminga doesn't shoot the ball well enough to be guarded closely, and that allows defenders to sag off on him, which makes it difficult for him to drive.

There's a reason he has team-worst minus-3.5 Dunks and Threes EPM this season.

When Kuminga gets a step on his defender, his athleticism takes over in a way no other Warrior can match. But what use is that if he's rarely getting a step on defenders?

It's clear he doesn't have a lot of trade value, but he's not totally undesirable either. Any team with a modicum of interest will love that he has a team option in his contract for next season. He'll have less value in the offseason because his contract will be less desirable.

The time is right to trade him now.

What Should the Warriors Target in a Kuminga Trade?

This is a very tricky question.

Ideally, the Warriors would get a young player or two they hope they can transform. The problem is Kuminga's suitors are rebuilding teams who will be extra protective of their young players with potential.

The easier move to pull off is trading for a veteran like DeMar DeRozan, who would give the Warriors a much-needed second scorer. But DeRozan won't fill the gaps Butler did, and does it really make sense to trade Kuminga for a 36-year-old when you're not competing for a championship this season?

Mike Dunleavy and the Warriors front office are in a difficult position.