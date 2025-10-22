Jimmy Butler Explains Taking Jonathan Kuminga Under His Wing After Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors kicked off their 2025-26 season with authority on Tuesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 119-109 behind a dominant performance from superstar Jimmy Butler and a breakout game from the newly extended forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Butler led all Warriors with 31 points while shooting a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line, while Kuminga had 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in a surprise addition to the starting lineup, showing the chemistry that has been developing between the two wings throughout training camp.
A Developing Chemistry
Following the victory, Butler spoke about his commitment to developing Kuminga into the star the Warriors believe he can become.
"I just want to help JK [Jonathan Kuminga] be great," Butler told reporters, according to Anthony Slater of ESPN. "He's got so much raw talent. He's so aggressive, he's athletic, he's super smart. I'm trying to teach him a little bit of what I see throughout the game."
The 23-year-old Kuminga, who recently signed a two-year, $48.5 million contract extension after a long negotiation this offseason, showed exactly why Butler's investment is worth it.
After a somewhat rocky first half that included rushed shots and turnovers, Kuminga exploded in the third quarter with 13 points on perfect shooting, including three triples that helped Golden State build a big lead.
His four three-pointers on the night tied a career high, while his six assists fell just one shy of his personal best, and alongside Butler, the Warriors wing duo looked overwhelming for the Lakers.
Butler's Influence
Butler also revealed the impact of their relationship both on and off the court.
"So we’ve been kicking it, hanging out, watching film, working on our game together after practice, before practice, during practice," Butler explained. "I know how great he wants to be and how great he can be. So it's now my job to help him fulfill that."
Butler's influence on Kuminga could be a hugely underrated aspect for a Warriors team looking to remain competitive in an increasingly difficult Western Conference.
The six-time All-Star has built his future Hall of Fame career on tough defense, intelligent foul-drawing, and a commitment to winning, something that he's now passing on to one of Golden State's most promising young players.
With Stephen Curry contributing 23 points and the Warriors outscoring the Lakers by 20 points during Butler's 35 minutes on the floor, Golden State's new-look roster showed the balance and depth that could make them a sneaky contender throughout the season.
If Butler can accelerate Kuminga's development while also elevating his own elite play, the Warriors may have found the key to extending their championship window, even if for a few years. The Warriors return home to host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. EST.