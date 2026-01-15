Latest Michael Porter Jr. Trade Rumor Is Crushing for Warriors Fans

Many have speculated that the Golden State Warriors' top trade target is Michael Porter Jr., but the latest report suggests that was never the case.

ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater wrote the following Thursday.

"As of this week, the Warriors hadn't talked to the Brooklyn Nets in more than a month and have never shown real interest in a trade for wing Michael Porter Jr., league sources said."

The ESPN writers added that the Warriors want Trey Murphy III, but the Pelicans "are rebuffing calls about all their young wings."

What Are the Warriors' Options?

Charania and Slater gave insight into the Golden State front office's thinking.

"League sources said the Warriors have been prioritizing expiring contracts in return for Kuminga. They've declined the idea of taking back long-term contracts unless they view it as no-brainer positive value. That's been the hold up in conversations with Sacramento. The Warriors refuse to absorb the three years and $60.4 million remaining on Malik Monk's deal, though league sources said Keon Ellis (on a cheap expiring deal) is a potential sweetener of interest to them."

This suggests that the Warriors might not even be interested in Jerami Grant, who is owed $34.2 million next season and $36.4 million in 2027-28 (player option). Though Grant would fill their need for a starting wing, the fact that he's getting paid into 2027-28 might take him off Golden State's trade board.

If the Warriors are really only interested in expiring contracts, their options are limited.

Robert Williams III would be a nice addition to their center rotation, and he's making $13.3 million in the final year of his deal.

But the Warriors need a more impactful player than Williams to have any chance at seriously competing this season.

Just about all of their other targets, including Nic Claxton, Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall, are under contract through at least next season.

Warriors' Decision to Avoid Trading Future Draft Picks Has Been Their Downfall

The Warriors continue to operate as if they don't have Stephen Curry on their roster.

They own each of their next seven first-round picks, and yet they seem hesitant to give up even one to help Curry and Jimmy Butler compete.

Their lack of interest in Porter to date suggests they care more about the post-Curry era than the present, which is arguably a mistake.

Curry and Butler are still playing at a high enough level for the Warriors to seriously challenge for a title. But they need at least one more legitimate piece, and this report suggests it's not coming.