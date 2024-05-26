Klay Thompson Goes Viral During Caitlin Clark's Amazing Shot
Whether people want to admit it or not, Caitlin Clark is taking the WNBA to heights never seen before. That much was evident last night as the Los Angeles Sparks hit an attendance record high of 19,103 against the Indiana Fever. The celebrities came out to watch the show, too - including Klay Thompson.
In the fourth quarter, Caitlin Clark hit an amazing dagger three that would have made Steph Curry proud to seal the game. The arena erupted in a way that very few have seen for a WNBA game before, and even brought Klay Thompson out of his seat. The Indiana Fever posted a video of the recap, where Klay Thompson appears at the 2:45 mark.
Last night's dramatic game was the first win of the season for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. She couldn't have asked for a better moment and a better stage to get her very first career win - a Friday night, a historic sold-out crowd, in front of celebrities. Those are the moments that create superstars in any sport, and Caitlin Clark stepped up to the challenge.
The last time Warriors fans saw Klay Thompson was after an incredibly disappointing performance against the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament. Hopefully, that moment isn't the last time that Warriors fans will see Klay Thompson in a Golden State Warriors uniform.
