Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers open their regular seasons against each other in what should be a relatively healthy game.
Surprisingly, the Warriors have zero players listed on their injury report and it's completely clean. Steph Curry was dealing with a sprained index finger in the preseason and Andrew Wiggins was dealing with an illness, but neither seems to be an issue now.
The Portland Trail Blazers have three players listed on their injury report: Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III. Shaedon Sharpe is out due to a left shoulder labral tear, Matisse Thybulle is out due to right knee inflammation, and Robert Williams III is out due to a left hamstring strain. Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, and Deandre Ayton are all listed as available.
The last time these two teams faced off was on April 11, 2024, when the Warriors won 100-92. In fact, the Golden State Warriors have won six games straight against the Trail Blazers, and also 10 out of their last 11 games against them.
Tonight's game should be a perfect test for the new-look Warriors. Portland won't be the toughest team in the league, but they're a young team that can keep Golden State on their toes.
The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
