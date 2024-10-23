Inside The Warriors

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers have released their injury reports

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers open their regular seasons against each other in what should be a relatively healthy game.

Surprisingly, the Warriors have zero players listed on their injury report and it's completely clean. Steph Curry was dealing with a sprained index finger in the preseason and Andrew Wiggins was dealing with an illness, but neither seems to be an issue now.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curr
AGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) claps his hands in celebration during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have three players listed on their injury report: Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III. Shaedon Sharpe is out due to a left shoulder labral tear, Matisse Thybulle is out due to right knee inflammation, and Robert Williams III is out due to a left hamstring strain. Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, and Deandre Ayton are all listed as available.

The last time these two teams faced off was on April 11, 2024, when the Warriors won 100-92. In fact, the Golden State Warriors have won six games straight against the Trail Blazers, and also 10 out of their last 11 games against them.

Tonight's game should be a perfect test for the new-look Warriors. Portland won't be the toughest team in the league, but they're a young team that can keep Golden State on their toes.

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News