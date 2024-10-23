Inside The Warriors

Warriors Fans React to Steph Curry Injury Update Before NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors have announced their first injury report of the season.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on court against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will tip-off at 7:00 PM PT on Wednesday night in their respective season openers. This game will be played in Portland at the Moda Center.

It was a perfect 6-0 NBA preseason for the Warriors that they hope carries over into the regular season. Superstar point guard Steph Curry appeared in four of these games, missing some time due to a finger injury he suffered on a defensive play against the Sacramento Kings.

Curry missed the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers, but has been listed as available for the regular season opener.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Warriors have a blank injury report for their season opener tomorrow night in Portland. Nobody listed. Steph Curry (finger), Brandin Podziemski (broken nose) banged up in preseason, but they're fully cleared.”

Warriors fans have been reacting to this injury update on X.

Via @DubsBetterrr: "LETS GOOOOOO RING ME"

Via @ZoSpicyDubs: "YESSIR! WE WINNING THE CHAMPIONSHIP"

Via @klayvsthewrld: "We’re so back"

Via @AntoineGar95984: "5th Steph ring incoming this team gonna be special mark my words"

Via @HoodiiSteph: "ring us already"

The Warriors will be extremely reliant on Curry this season without a second star. His injury scare in the preseason had fans concerned, but it is great news that his absence in Golden State’s final exhibition game will not lead to him missing the regular season opener.

