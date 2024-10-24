Steph Curry Unexpectedly Added to Warriors-Jazz Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors played their NBA season opener on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a convincing 139-104 victory for the Warriors who used an unconventional 12-man rotation.
Unable to justify removing any of those 12 players from his rotation, Steve Kerr told reporters after the game he plans to sick with this for now. Warriors guard Steph Curry reacted to this, sharing an encouraging quote with reporters.
“You have to have a commitment,” Curry said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “No agenda, no egos. Well, healthy egos… If it’s not your night, can’t bring the team down with your energy. Haven’t seen any red flags of that.”
Curry played 25 minutes in the blowout win, tallying 17 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.
In an unexpected development on Thursday, Curry was listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz with a right hip contusion. Curry is joined on the injury report by Draymond Green (left knee contusion) and De’Anthony Melton (right chest contusion) who are also questionable.
This game against Utah is not the part of a back-to-back for Golden State, as they face the LA Clippers on Sunday after Friday’s matchup with the Jazz. All three of Curry, Green, and Melton played on Wednesday against Utah after the Warriors had a clear injury report entering the game.
