Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Reacts to Alex Caruso's Instagram Post

OKC Thunder guard Alex Caruso is ready for the new NBA season.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso poses for a photo during Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day at Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso poses for a photo during Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Many believe the OKC Thunder won this NBA offseason. Trading Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso, the Thunder added one of the NBA’s best role players and guard defenders.

Also adding Isaiah Hartenstein, who will unfortunately be sidelined to begin the season, OKC strengthened their front court. The additions of Caruso and Hartenstein strengthen what was a Thunder group that finished first in the Western Conference standings last season.

Ahead of his Thunder debut that will take place on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets, Caruso made a post to Instagram.

Via Caruso: “⚡️⚡️⚡️”

Caruso received over 45,000 likes and over 370 comments on his post. One comment came from Golden State Warriors NBA champion Gary Payton II.

Via Payton: “🐺🐺🐺”

Payton and Caruso were teammates briefly with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2017-18 season. Payton appeared in just 11 games that season while Caruso appeared in 37. This was Caruso’s rookie season in the NBA.

LeBron James and Alex Caruso
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Alex Caruso (4) against the Phoenix Suns during. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now opponents in the Western Conference, Payton and Caruso could be seeing a lot of each other this season and potentially in the playoffs. OKC is a playoff lock if healthy, but the Warriors will have to prove they can break back into that tier after missing the playoffs last season.

This will be an exciting NBA season.

