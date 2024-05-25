Inside The Warriors

Major Karl-Anthony Towns to Golden State Warriors Trade Idea Proposed

This is a massive trade idea between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors

Joey Linn

Mar 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports / Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently down 0-2 to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. While this has already been an impressive run for Minnesota, having eliminated the defending champions last round, this is a group with championship aspirations.

If Minnesota falls short, and especially if they fail to even push Dallas in this series, they may have to reevaluate some things this summer. In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey detailed potential offseason scenarios for each team, and floated a trade idea built around Jonathan Kuminga and Karl-Anthony Towns.

"With the way he and the Wolves are playing, a championship is very much in play," Bailey wrote of Towns and Minnesota earlier this week. "And if that happens, you can bet the organization, even if ownership is still in flux, will keep the starting five together. If, however, the Dallas Mavericks win the conference finals in relatively short order, the front office might have to think about some luxury tax relief. The T-Wolves could get that salary relief, picks and some combination of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and/or Moses Moody from Golden State."

This seems like a very unlikely scenario, but with the Warriors expected to go star hunting this summer, perhaps they call the Timberwolves about the availability of Towns. The star center would be quite the addition for Golden State.

