August 20, 2021
Patrick Beverley Addresses Viral Steph Curry Story

Patrick Beverley took to Twitter to refute a viral quote that he reportedly said to Steph Curry.
For the last couple of years, there has been a viral story surrounding Patrick Beverley and Steph Curry that pops up whenever the two are mentioned alongside one another. As the story goes, Patrick Beverley reportedly told Steph Curry, "You had the last five years, the next five years are mine." The reported trash talked supposedly happened during the Clippers second game of the 2019-20 season, when they beat the Warriors by 19 points.

Since the initial report, which came from "sources" that were neither Beverley nor Curry, the quote has been used as ammunition against Pat Bev. The most recent instances of this have come as a result of Pat Bev being traded twice in the span of two days, ultimately landing him with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Thursday morning, Patrick Beverley took to Twitter to address the supposed quote for the first time since it was initially reported:

Considering the fact that neither Beverley nor Curry stated that such an interaction ever happened, this is the first time we have heard from either player regarding the matter. In an postgame interview in 2020, Beverley told the media that Steph is 'like a brother' to him, and said the two have known each other since college when they were roommates at a basketball camp.

Utilizing all we know about the relationship between Patrick Beverley and Steph Curry, along with Beverley's recent Tweet, it is reasonable to conclude that Pat Bev never told Steph Curry that the next five years were his.

