Spurs Potentially Interested in Pairing 12x All-Star With Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs did not win many games in Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season, but the expectation is that they will try to build a playoff roster as soon as possible. With a star like Wembanyama, the Spurs certainly want to expedite this rebuild, as he is not interested in losing much longer.
While it will not be easy for San Antonio to go from where they finished this past season to a serious playoff contender, there are some potential moves this summer that could make them a much better team. One idea that has been floated around is the possibility of the Spurs adding veteran point guard Chris Paul, who could help orchestrate their offense and get Wembanyama better looks.
In a recent report, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Spurs have come up as a potential suitor for Paul, writing the following via his Substack:
"The Spurs and the Lakers keep coming up as potential suitors for the Warriors' Chris Paul if Paul becomes a free agent this offseason. Paul's longstanding friendship with LeBron James and his well-known desire to stay as close to his L.A.-based family as possible certainly add credence to the notion of the Lakers' signing him."
It remains to be seen what happens with Paul this summer, as he is still under contract with the Golden State Warriors. That said, it is reasonable to assume Golden State will look to facilitate a trade using Paul’s $30M expiring deal. If there is no trade to be found, then perhaps Golden State will just cut him loose and allow him to hit free agency.
However it happens, it seems reasonable to assume that Paul will be a free agent at some point this offseason, which could lead to a partnership with San Antonio.
