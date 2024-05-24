Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Breaks Silence After Disappointing Warriors Season

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has a message

Joey Linn

Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a missed basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a missed basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While the Golden State Warriors had a very disappointing season, their superstar point guard Steph Curry turned in another great year. Finishing his 2023-24 campaign with an All-Star appearance, Clutch Player of the Year award, and an All-NBA selection, Curry had quite the year.

In his first post on X (formerly known as Twitter) since Golden State’s season ended, Curry shared a message after being named to his 10th All-NBA team:

“Even though year 15 didn’t end as planned, a lot to build on and a lot to look forward to! Appreciate DubNation and thankful for it all! 10X All NBA, who would’ve thought… See y’all this summer,” Curry wrote.

Of course referencing his upcoming Olympics run with Team USA, Curry is excited to get back on the court this summer to represent his country. Team USA has a loaded roster, which is headlined by Curry, LeBron James, and other top NBA stars.

The Warriors have a lot to figure out this offseason, because they are currently trending in the wrong direction. Losing in the second round two seasons ago, Golden State followed that up this past year by missing the playoffs entirely. This is not the trajectory Golden State wants to continue on, which means big changes must come this summer.

With a star like Curry, the Warriors should remain all-in on winning.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors

Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey

Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Warriors vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.