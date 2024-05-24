Steph Curry Breaks Silence After Disappointing Warriors Season
While the Golden State Warriors had a very disappointing season, their superstar point guard Steph Curry turned in another great year. Finishing his 2023-24 campaign with an All-Star appearance, Clutch Player of the Year award, and an All-NBA selection, Curry had quite the year.
In his first post on X (formerly known as Twitter) since Golden State’s season ended, Curry shared a message after being named to his 10th All-NBA team:
“Even though year 15 didn’t end as planned, a lot to build on and a lot to look forward to! Appreciate DubNation and thankful for it all! 10X All NBA, who would’ve thought… See y’all this summer,” Curry wrote.
Of course referencing his upcoming Olympics run with Team USA, Curry is excited to get back on the court this summer to represent his country. Team USA has a loaded roster, which is headlined by Curry, LeBron James, and other top NBA stars.
The Warriors have a lot to figure out this offseason, because they are currently trending in the wrong direction. Losing in the second round two seasons ago, Golden State followed that up this past year by missing the playoffs entirely. This is not the trajectory Golden State wants to continue on, which means big changes must come this summer.
With a star like Curry, the Warriors should remain all-in on winning.
