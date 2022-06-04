Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Reveals Why Gary Payton Didn't Play Game 1

Steve Kerr Reveals Why Gary Payton Didn't Play Game 1

Gary Payton may be making a return very soon.

Gary Payton may be making a return very soon.

While the Warriors have been cruising through these NBA Playoffs with an injured roster, Game 1 proved this Celtics series may not be the same case. Even though Gary Payton II was available to play in Game 1, Steve Kerr wanted to play it safe with his defensive stopper - something that may change soon.

"I didn't feel comfortable playing him significant minutes yet," Steve Kerr said. "I thought and the training staff felt like he needed a little more time. I anticipate that he will be available for more than that tomorrow."

Gary Payton II hasn't played a basketball game for the Warriors since Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies; he's missed 10 consecutive games since that moment. It's understandable to see why Steve Kerr would be apprehensive about playing Gary Payton heavy minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but at the same time, the Warriors can not afford to lose both Game 1 and 2 at home. Whatever combination he can find to make it work, is what needs to get done. It was something that Payton's father also criticized.

"But if he’s available, I think you should use him," Payton Sr said. "Use him. You only got seven games, now you only got six. And they gotta win four, now Boston only has to win three. So they’re behind a little bit. So I mean use him, shit you only got six more games, what are you saving him for? Just use him. How would you know if he’s gonna be effective for you if you don’t use him? So just use him and see what happens."

Game 2 is on Sunday, and Gary Payton II will be waiting for his moment.

Klay Thompson Reveals Golden State's Morale After Tough Loss

Draymond Green Fires Back at Kevin Durant's Steph Curry Tweets

Kevin Durant Shuts Down Draymond Green's Steph Curry Take

USATSI_18407203_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Why Gary Payton Didn't Play Game 1

By Farbod Esnaashari32 seconds ago
USATSI_18422641_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Dismisses Celtics' Three-Point Shooting

By Farbod Esnaashari23 hours ago
GettyImages-1238790470-scaled
News

Gary Payton Sr. Talks Son's Career, Steph Curry, NBA Finals, and More

By Joey LinnJun 3, 2022
http---hoopshabit.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1354949301
News

Steph Curry Breaks Down Jordan Poole's Struggles

By Joey LinnJun 3, 2022
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reveals Why Warriors Are Still Confident

By C.J. PetersonJun 3, 2022
1395057957.0
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Warriors vs. Celtics Game One

By Joey LinnJun 3, 2022
ratio3x2_1800
News

Klay Thompson Reveals Golden State's Morale After Tough Loss

By Joey LinnJun 3, 2022
May 1, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with forward Andre Iguodala (9) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Pelicans 121-116. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Payton, Porter, and Iguodala All Available

By Joey LinnJun 2, 2022
October 30, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) listens to forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reflects on How He Related to Jonathan Kuminga

By C.J. PetersonJun 1, 2022