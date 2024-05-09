Warriors Champion Gets Honest About Team’s Future
One of the biggest conversations of the offseason is whether or not Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors can ever win another championship, or if their window has completely closed. One former Warriors champion believes they still can.
Former Warriors center Marreese Speights spoke on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Dubs Talk" podcast about the team's ability to still contend for a championship with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
"I 100% think they got one more run in them," Speights said. “Those guys are dangerous, man. It's going to take one or two more pieces they need to sign. And some of them young boys need to step up, get Wiggins locking in for the (entire) year. It’s not over for them.”
While Speights is being optimistic, the Warriors can't just run it back as things are. The team was the 10th seed for a reason and blew so many double-digit leads for a reason. Speights himself was shocked at the team finishing the season so low.
“I was kind of surprised that they got that (No. 10) seed because everybody expects so much from them,” Speights said. “I know next year they got something under their hat. They’re going to come back and be who they are.”
After what these NBA Playoffs have shown about the emergence of younger stars, it's hard to keep the faith in older NBA Superstars being able to win it at all. Regardless, Speights will always keep faith in the Warriors as long as Steph Curry is a member of the roster.
