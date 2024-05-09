Warriors Star Player Reportedly Not on Trading Block
The Warriors need to make some moves this offseason, but they have to be very cautious on who they trade. While a player like Andrew Wiggins might be on the trading block, another one like Jonathan Kuminga likely won't be.
According to a report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Golden State Warriors will do everything to keep Jonathan Kuminga and keep him off the trading block. The insider spoke about the Warriors' options on 95.7 The Game.
"Not at all," Shelburne said. "I think he's pretty much -- look, it's gonna get complicated because of his extension talks and how much money they have and but I think they'll do everything they can to keep him. I mean, I don't think they want to even talk about him."
Jonathan Kuminga is one of the Warriors' greatest assets when it come to getting a legitimate second All-Star caliber player alongside Steph Curry. If they're not willing to trade him, Shelburne believes they'll trade other assets like Andrew Wiggins.
"They have a pretty good set of assets," Shelburne said. "There's some other good young players on the team outside a Kuminga. They have draft picks, they have Wiggins, they have Gary Payton II. Thay have a lot of a lot of options there. They have a lot of optionality and decent contracts. And then there's also the blue chip, which is Chris Paul. That contract is very interesting for a lot of teams for a lot of reasons. Now the Warriors could certainly just keep him and take the savings themselves. But that's a great trade asset for a lot of teams."- Ramona Shelburne
It's going to be a fascinating offseason of give-and-take for the Golden State Warriors. The ability of GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. will be very tested throughout it.