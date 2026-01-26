Warriors-Timberwolves Game Statuses Revealed for Steph Curry, Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (back) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both were listed as questionable earlier Monday.

The Warriors will also be without De'Anthony Melton (rest for back-to-back), Al Horford (rest for back-to-back), Jonathan Kuminga (bone bruise) and Seth Curry (sciatica). Two-way guard LJ Cryer (hamstring) is questionable.

The Wolves will be without Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot), while Leonard Mliler (back) is questionable. They are healthy otherwise.