Inside The Warriors

Warriors-Timberwolves Game Statuses Revealed for Steph Curry, Draymond Green

The Warriors will be severely short-handed Monday
Joey Akeley|
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

In this story:

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (back) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both were listed as questionable earlier Monday.

The Warriors will also be without De'Anthony Melton (rest for back-to-back), Al Horford (rest for back-to-back), Jonathan Kuminga (bone bruise) and Seth Curry (sciatica). Two-way guard LJ Cryer (hamstring) is questionable.

The Wolves will be without Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot), while Leonard Mliler (back) is questionable. They are healthy otherwise.

Published
Joey Akeley
JOEY AKELEY

Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.

Share on XFollow jakeley_OnSI
Home/News