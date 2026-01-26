Steph Curry, Draymond Green on Injury Report for Monday's Timberwolves Game

The Golden State Warriors could be without their two longest-tenured players for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (back) were listed as questionable on the 2 p.m. ET injury report.

As part of a season-long plan to manage their bodies, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton are both out for the second game of a back-to-back.

Jonathan Kuminga continues to be out with a bone bruise, while Seth Curry will miss his 25th straight game with sciatica.

Two-way guard LJ Cryer (hamstring) is questionable, which is notable because if he's healthy, he would play a decent amount if Curry can't go.

For the Wolves, Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) is out, while Leonard Miller (back) is questionable.

Warriors Could Be Severely Short-Handed

If Curry and Green can't go, the Warriors' roster would be

PG: Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer (two-way), LJ Cryer (two-way; questionable)

SG: Will Richard, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II

SF: Moses Moody

PF: Gui Santos. Malevy Leons (two-way)

C: Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis

The lack of size and depth at the forward spots is jarring.

There would be no shame in losing this game, but the Warriors have shown surprising fight when short-handed.

For example, the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-94 in early December without Curry, Jimmy Butler, Green, Horford and Melton.

Spencer had 19 points and seven assists to lead that upset.