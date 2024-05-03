Phoenix Suns GM Takes Shot at Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant's time with the Golden State Warriors will always be remembered as some of the most successful years in his career, resulting in two NBA championships. Despite the success, Phoenix Suns GM James Jones believes the Warriors weren't fully optimizing Durant.
During the Phoenix Suns' exit interviews, James Jones addressed the Suns maximizing Kevin Durant next season, claiming that no one has maximized him yet. That no one, including the Golden State Warriors.
"A constant focus for us is to continue how to figure out and maximize Kevin Durant," James Jones said. "No one has done it yet. I believe we'll be the 1st team to do it."
While there was no hostility in Jones' voice, he chose his words very clearly. To say no one has maximized Kevin Durant very easily includes the Golden State Warriors.
Throughout Kevin Durant's tenure with the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 52/38/88 shooting. Those numbers increased in the playoffs when he put up 28.8 points a game on 51/40/90 shooting. It's important to note that these were Durant's numbers while playing with a prime Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
For as much as James Jones speaks about no other team maximizing Durant, the two-time champion averaged higher playoff numbers with the Golden State Warriors, while also winning it all numerous times.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey