Warriors and Lakers Proposed Trade Destinations for Phoenix Suns Star
The Phoenix Suns suffered an embarrassing first round sweep at the hand of the Minnesota Timberwolves, failing to win a single playoff game after assembling a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. The early exit has led some to believe the Suns may look to move Beal this summer, as the three-time All-Star is owed roughly $161M over the next three seasons (which includes his $57.1M player option for the 2026-27 seasons).
Trading a contract of this size is always difficult, but when considering Beal's overall production and availability this season, along with the league's incredibly restrictive CBA, the Suns will have a hard time finding any takers for him. That said, in a recent article from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings were named as the best fits for Beal in the event Phoenix looks to move him.
It's important to note that this is the opinion of Swartz, and not sourced reporting on any interest from Los Angeles, Golden State, or Sacramento, but would a Beal trade to any of those Pacific Division teams make sense? Both the Lakers and Warriors are expected to check in on the availability of different stars this summer, but the two teams would likely have to exhaust a long list of other trade targets before considering Beal - if they even would at all.
