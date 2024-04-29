Warriors Champion Trolls Phoenix Suns Getting Swept in Playoffs
The most shocking part of the NBA Playoffs so far has undoubtedly been the Phoenix Suns getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. Especially, when the Suns swept the Timberwolves in the regular season.
The moment that the braggadocious Suns were humbled in their first-round sweep, it felt like the entire NBA world came to throw jabs at them. Even former NBA Champions like Andrew Bogut came out of the woodwork to have some fun.
Bogut went on Twitter to voice his pleasure over the Suns' sweep:
"The one thing this Suns capitulation to the Wolves will do is make teams think twice about the "big 3" strategy.
Chemistry and role players are vital with superstars.
Especially when you consider Phnx sold the FARM for the big 3.
No picks for YEARSSSSSS!"
While the Phoenix Suns are in an incredibly unfortunate spot, they're still a team that has Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Bradley Beal may have a no-trade clause, but the NBA has shown there's always a way out of a situation. If the Los Angeles Lakers could find a way out of Russell Westbrook's contract and immediately get into the Western Conference Finals, then the Phoenix Suns can find a way out of their situation.
The celebration over the Suns failing is fun and games right now, but in the long run, it may be a little premature as long as they have Devin Booker.
