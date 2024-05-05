Warriors Championship Coach is Candidate to be New Lakers Head Coach
The NBA Playoffs aren't even close to being over, but the Los Angeles Lakers made sure to start the off-season early with a bang when they fired their head coach Darvin Ham.
Now, with Ham's firing, LA has already started their quest to find a new head coach for their franchise. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers will be interested in Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. Here is the exact quote from Charania's tweet.
"The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with coach Darvin Ham, and sources tell me and @jovanbuha an extensive search will commence soon, with candidates such as Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick and, if he becomes available, Ty Lue among others."
In all honesty, the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job is easily the most stressful one on in the NBA. Far too often, the head coach of that team will receive none of the praise but all of the slander. Even when someone like Frank Vogel won an NBA championship for the team, he was dismissed very shortly thereafter and received very little credit. Should Kenny Atkinson accept the job, he should be willing to accept that he will always be in the hot seat.
Throughout Atkinson's career, he has only been the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020. As a member of the Golden State Warriors, he won an NBA championship in 2022.
