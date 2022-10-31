Wizards Facing 76ers Without Joel Embiid

Much anticipated match-up between Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid will have to be delayed in the Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers match-up at Capital One Arena this evening.

Earlier today it was reported that Embiid was listed questionable with an illness for tonight’s contest. Since then, it’s shared that Embiid is officially out this evening. This presents a potential advantage for the Wizards but that does not mean the team is completely out of the clear.

Former Wizards Montrezl Harrell is now with the Philadelphia 76ers Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Coming off a dismal loss to the Boston Celtics just last night, the Wizards want to find their stride and not go on to a potential losing streak. Without Embiid starting, the 76ers could go with former Washington Wizards Montrezl Harrell or they may go small with PJ Tucker at the position. Either way, the Wizards will still have their hands full defensively trying to contain James Harden and should not consider this game easier per se without Joel starting.

James Harden at ShootAround Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Updated Injury Report here shows that the Sixers are going with PJ Tucker at center.