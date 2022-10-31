Skip to main content
Wizards Facing 76ers Without Joel Embiid

Wizards Facing 76ers Without Joel Embiid

The Wizards will still have their hands full despite not having to see Joel Embiid this evening

Much anticipated match-up between Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid will have to be delayed in the Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers match-up at Capital One Arena this evening.

Earlier today it was reported that Embiid was listed questionable with an illness for tonight’s contest. Since then, it’s shared that Embiid is officially out this evening. This presents a potential advantage for the Wizards but that does not mean the team is completely out of the clear.

Former Wizards Montrezl Harrell is now with the Philadelphia 76ers Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Former Wizards Montrezl Harrell is now with the Philadelphia 76ers Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Coming off a dismal loss to the Boston Celtics just last night, the Wizards want to find their stride and not go on to a potential losing streak. Without Embiid starting, the 76ers could go with former Washington Wizards Montrezl Harrell or they may go small with PJ Tucker at the position. Either way, the Wizards will still have their hands full defensively trying to contain James Harden and should not consider this game easier per se without Joel starting.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James Harden at ShootAround Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

James Harden at ShootAround Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Updated Injury Report here shows that the Sixers are going with PJ Tucker at center. 

Tonight's Official Injury Report

Tonight's Official Injury Report

In This Article (5)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis
James Harden
James Harden

A663501C-F9D4-4767-AFD7-151351D84F26
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards taking on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Wizards GameDay Fits 10/30/22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [October 30, 2022]

By BreAnna Holmes
Beal Peace Tee2
Washington Wizards Culture & Community

Wizards Launch Peace Tees Campaign

By Carita Parks
F7BA0C0F-90A8-4357-94E8-70CDE1B33B85
Washington Wizards GameDay

Washington struggles in Boston, loses 3rd game of the year

By Darrell Owens
7FA491B5-5BD5-4521-8F34-863B56C794FC
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Visiting the Boston Celtics Today

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
USATSI_19315641
Washington Wizards GameDay

Bradley Beal Puts Forth Best Effort to Keep Wizards Afloat in Loss to Pacers

By Carita Parks
Fit Check Cover 10/28/22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [October 28, 2022]

By BreAnna Holmes
753E392E-9352-4A15-84C7-A66A5B92BF97
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards suffer second loss of the year

By Darrell Owens