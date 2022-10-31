Wizards taking on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers

In today’s game, the NBA is centered around guards and wings as well as players who can knock down a three. Teams are shooting three pointers at an all time high nowadays. What’s been forgotten and undervalued are the bigs. Centers are still controlling the NBA whether we all want to admit it.

There are a number of bigs who are dominant forces across the league. There’s Nikola Jokic, otherwise known as The Joker who has won the MVP award two years in a row now. Then there’s Giannis, also known as the Greek Freak who has a championship under his belt now. Let’s not forget to mention the twin towers in Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert or even those guys over in Cleveland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Bigs are still dominating the league as you can see. That brings me to tonight’s matchup, Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis.

Wizards Center Kristaps Porzingis with a nice hook in the paint - USA Today

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena - Home of the Washington Wizards

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without Corey Kispert, who is still dealing with an ankle injury. Guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely with a Grade 2 hamstring injury. For Philadelphia, Joel Embiid is questionable with a Non-COVID Illness and is a game-time decision.





Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards:Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Philadelphia 76ers:

Guards: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey

Forwards: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker

Center: Joel Embiid (Gametime Decision)

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Corey Kispert-OUT (Ankle)

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Joel Embiid- Questionable (Non-COVID Illness)

Bradley Beal looking to be aggressive- USA Today

The Bottom Line

The Washington Wizards have been on a bit of a slide lately. After getting off to a hot start and starting the season 3-1, they now find themselves on a bit of a losing streak and are now 3-3. Despite the NBA being an offensive league, defense wins championships at the end of the day. Their perimeter defense has been horrendous as of late.

In this 2-Game losing streak, the Wizards have given up 51 Three Pointers. So they will definitely need to defend well in this game. This is a back to back for the Wizards, while the Sixers haven’t played since Saturday. In last night’s game vs. the Celtics, Bradley Beal could not find his touch as he scored just 12 points on 4-16 shooting. His matchup vs. James Harden should prove favorable for him. While we have the Bradley Beal vs. James Harden matchup, the key matchup with be Porzingis-Embiid.

The Wizards will win this game if they force Embiid to beat them. Taking James Harden and even Tyrese Maxey out of their games will help the Wizards because the Sixers will have to live and die with Embiid at that point.