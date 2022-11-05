Skip to main content
Wizards Never Find Rhythm, Nets win 128-86

Wizards lose to the Brooklyn Nets by 42 points.

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards (4-4) came into Friday’s night game vs. the Brooklyn Nets (2-6) fresh off of a road victory on Wednesday vs. the 76ers 121-111. Looking to get win number five on the season, the Wizards would have some much-needed help as forward Corey Kispert returned to the lineup. Kispert had been out with a severe ankle injury. Kispert was very productive for the Wizards last season averaging 24 minutes per game and around eight points per game. With the loss of Delon Wright to injury, Kispert was a welcome addition to the Wizards lineup.

The Wizards would have a small advantage coming into this game due to the Nets being down two starters. Kyrie Irving was five games suspended due to his antisemitic comments and Ben Simmons was out due to knee soreness. Despite the loss of Irving & Simmons, the Wizards would still have to deal with one of the top five players in the world: Kevin Durant.

KD looking to drive the lane by Daniel Gafford. Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

The Wizards controlled the majority of the first quarter with the biggest lead being six points. Towards the end of the quarter with 2:55 left, Markieff Morris would knock down a three-pointer to give the Nets a 28-26 lead and the Nets wouldn’t look back. 

Former Wizard Markieff Morris Sr and Kevin Durant. Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Brooklyn defeated the Wizards by 42 points 128-86. Kevin Durant almost grabbed his 17th triple-double (28 points, 11 assists & 9 rebounds) in the win. Durant had help from Nic Claxton (18 points) & Cam Thomas (17 points) and their production helped in the absence of Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.

Photo credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA Today

Bradley Beal led the way with 20 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma had 19 points, and Kristaps Porzingis 14 points. Corey Kispert scored two points in 18 minutes of play in his return. Washington shot a miserable 30/86 (36.1%) from the field. The Wizards will have to improve this Sunday when they head to Memphis to take on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies at 6 pm from FedEx Forum. Washington's record now falls to 4-5 on the season.

Washington Wizards
Brooklyn Nets
Memphis Grizzlies
Philadelphia 76ers
Bradley Beal
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Kyrie Irving
Kristaps Porzingis
Kyle Kuzma
