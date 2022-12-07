Another Trade Suitor For Kyle Kuzma Revealed

When an individual shows and proves themselves to be valuable, everyone tends to reach out and express interest. You may be thinking of your job resume. Once you have a high school diploma, people may take that as average. Things begin to change when you have credentials and accomplishments. If you have a degree up there, you really become a prize then.

The Washington Wizards may have one of the most coveted players in the league on their roster. Kyle Kuzma may be an allstar this season. If he isn’t, he most certainly is playing at an allstar level.

He has a few accomplishments up his sleeve already. As we already know, he was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Being drafted to the NBA isn’t an easy take whatsoever. However, being drafted in the first round is something to be proud of. To add onto that accomplishment, he made the NBA ALL ROOKIE First Team.

His “degree” that he got was the NBA Championship he won with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has championship DNA. Championship experience is something every GM in the league wants on their team.

We already knew the Phoenix Suns were interested in Kyle Kuzma. Now, the Atlanta Hawks are expressing interest. It will be hard for the Washington Wizards to move on from a player of Kyle Kuzma’s status. However, as we all know, no one is safe from being moved.

Atlanta Hawks Guard Trae Young is a premier player in the league - USA Today

There has been trouble in paradise in Atlanta with PG Trae Young. It is unclear if the Hawks are interested in moving him and the Washington Wizards haven’t given any indication on moving Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards could use help at the Point Guard position. This may be something to keep an eye on in the future.