Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112.

In the first match-up, CJ McCollum led the way for the Pelicans with 34 points and five rebounds. Jonas Valancuinas scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win. For Washington, Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and Kyle Kuzma scored 19 points.

Photo Credit; USA Today

The Wizards defeated the Rockets 108-103 in their last game to push their winning streak to four games. Saturday night, Washington would make it a five-game winning streak with a 113-103 win over the Pelicans. It was a tight contest until 8:03 left in the 2nd quarter when Washington would pull away for good.

Daniel Gafford led the way with a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards. Bradley Beal (16 points), Deni Avdija (15 points), and Kendrick Nunn (12 points) help push the Wizards to the win.

For the Pelicans, CJ McCollum scored a game-high 24 points with five rebounds. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds in the loss.

The Washington Wizards (23-26) will head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Monday, January 30 at 8:30 PM EST from the AT&T Center.

