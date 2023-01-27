Kyle Kuzma Being Monitored By Team Out West

The trade rumors have been swarming around Washington Wizards F Kyle Kuzma all season long! If he doesn’t make the All Star team this season as a reserve, he should at least have injury replacement considerations for the All Star game.

One team that has recently expressed interest in the rising All Star is the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs are a team that is considered a top team in the West and the entire league. However, something is missing as they aren’t necessarily considered a top contender this season. It could be coaching, it could be the fact that they’re too Luka Doncic dependent, or it could be that the roster simply isn’t good enough.

While the Dallas Mavs have quite a few weapons besides Luka Doncic that can be effective, the fact of the matter is none of them are consistent. Former Washington Wizards Guard Spencer Dinwiddie has proven to be a nice option for the Mavs. However, his up and down play has been critical for them.

Christian Wood who has recently been inserted into the starting lineup has been great all season long. Now that he is finally getting more minutes and a more defined role, that has improved the team tremendously.

The Dallas Mavericks also have Tim Hardaway Jr. who is another player that can be hit or miss on any given night. This team has a lot of players who are catch and shoot players or role players. These individuals are good to have, however they won’t take this team to that next level.

There’s no wonder why they are interested in a guy like Kyle Kuzma. They need someone who can score from the post, take you off the dribble, shoot the three, and defend as well. Luka Doncic is like Batman, in this case, and he needs a Robin. Kyle Kuzma would fit like a glove there. It remains to be seen what the verdict will be there. However, Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard has made it very clear that he wants Kyle Kuzma to be a longterm plan for the Wizards franchise.