Kuzma’s 40 Wasn’t Enough For The Wizards

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the third game of their four-game home stand. This game was the first game of four of the season series between New York & Washington. Washington won their last game 100-97 over the Chicago Bulls. Despite Zach LaVine’s 38-point performance, the Bulls would still fall short. Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points in the win for Washington. Anthony Gill scored a season-high 18 points for the Wizards. The Wizards were hoping to win their second game in a row, the Knicks had other plans.

Washington had control of the game until late in the third quarter, then the Knicks would take the lead for good. New York wins 112-108 to take game one of the season series over Washington. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 34 points while dashing out eight assists and grabbing eight rebounds for the Knicks. Julius Randle (23 points) and Immanuel Quickley (18 points) chipped in for the Knicks in the win.

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma dropped a game-high 40 points along with seven rebounds and seven assists in the loss. Kristaps Porzingis (21 points) and Corey Kispert (13 points) for Washington. Kispert had this to say after his solid performance ⬇️⬇️⬇️

The Wizards will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday, January 16th at 3:00 pm for a Martin Luther King Jr Day matchup at Capital One Arena.

