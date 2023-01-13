Wizards Will Have Their Hands Full Dealing With Brunson, Knicks

The Washington Wizards Will Look To Relying On Their Defense To Beat The Talented New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are in town tonight as the Washington Wizards are hoping to offer them some of the best Northern Hospitality they can give. The Wizards are looking to build on the momentum from their previous game as Kyle Kuzma made a game winning three to beat the Chicago Bulls.

On the other side of things, the New York Knicks are excited to have RJ Barrett back in the lineup as he has missed several games due to injury. The Knicks are hoping to build upon all the success they have had this season. Jalen Brunson certainly has made his imprint on this team.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Jan 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

Although guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities after undergoing a re-evaluation of his low-grade left hamstring strain, he is out for the Wizards. His return to play will be based on his progression. Kristaps Porzingis (Ribs), Monte Morris (Hamstring), Vernon Carey Jr. (Quad), Johnny Davis (Hip) and Daniel Gafford (Ankle) are questionable for tonight with injuries. The New York Knicks currently have no injuries to report.

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Johnny Davis-Questionable (Hip)

Kristaps Porziņģis-Questionable (Ribs)

Vernon Carey Jr-Questionable (Quad)

Monte Morris-Questionable (Hamstring)

Daniel Gafford-Questionable (Ankle)

New York Knicks:

No Injuries to Report

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis (Game Time Decision), Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford (Game Time Decision)

New York Knicks:

Guards: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes

Forwards: Julius Randle, RJ Barrett

Center: Mitchell Robinson

The Bottom Line

The Washington Wizards are once again filled with injuries on their roster. They will be short handed tonight but they’re hoping Kristops Porzingis can give it a go. The Wizards will have their hands full in this matchup. If they want to defend their home floor, they will need energy to be brought by every single player that checks in for them tonight. They can’t afford to take plays off. They also must get hot from beyond the ark. The Wizards will need Will Barton to do what he was brought here to do, score the basketball. If he can give them some meaningful minutes, the Wizards may escape with a victory tonight.