Betting Basketball: Wizards Underdogs Against Knicks Without Guard Bradley Beal

While he's been cleared to a certain point, not having star guard Bradley Beal on the court to face the New York Knicks on Friday is one reason the Washington Wizards are home underdogs.

The Washington Wizards broke their losing streak with a 100-97 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

It came on the second of a four-game homestand with a contest coming up Friday night at Capital One Arena against the New York Knicks.

In that contest, the Wizards are four-point underdogs to the visiting Knicks and will return $155 on a $100 money line bet.

Favored in their last game, Washington's return on investment by fans who bet on the team was maximized, and they even delivered on one prop bet we were watching against Chicago while earning their 18th win of the year.

The Wizards were the first team to 10 points against the Bulls thanks to forward Corey Kispert's three-point shot with 7:53 remaining in the first quarter, which gave his team an 11-7 lead over the visiting Bulls.

Washington did not, however, deliver on any bets in their favor when picking which team would have the halftime lead.

Guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) is the only Wizards player already ruled out for Friday's contest against New York.

Meanwhile, Washington guards Johnny Davis (hip) and Monte Morris (hamstring), forward-centers Kristaps Porzingis (ribs), Vernon Carey Jr. (quad), and Daniel Gafford (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

The visiting Knicks have no players listed on their current injury report.

Wizards Prop Bets to Watch Against New York

Race to 20 Points: Knicks (-145) | Washington (+115)

1st Quarter Margin: New York by 5-6 (+800) | Tied (+800) | Wizards by 5-6 (+1000)

Other Wizards Betting Lines

• Win NBA Championship (+50000)

• Win Eastern Conference (+15000)

• Win Southeast Division (+900)

