Keys To Victory For The Wizards Against The Bucks

What Are The Keys To Victory For The Washington Wizards To Get Pass The Milwaukee Bucks Tonight?

The Washington Wizards are hoping to make it five straight wins in a row tonight as they are in Milwaukee taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this evening. This won’t be an easy task as The Greek Freak has the Bucks in third place in the Eastern Conference. What’s most impressive is the fact that the Bucks have been winning without their “Robin” all season as Giannis Antetokounmpo has had to carry the team and be the best Batman he can possibly be. Should Giannis Antetokounmpo be considered the league MVP this season?

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: Jan 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Taj Gibson (Groin) is questionable with injuries. For The Bucks, Khris Middleton (Knee) and Jrue Holiday (Illness) are out. George Hill (Illness) will be questionable for the Bucks in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)

Taj Gibson-Questionable (Groin)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Khrushchev Middleton-OUT (Knee)

Jrue Holiday-OUT (Illness)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Milwaukee Bucks:

Guards: Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen

Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton

Center: Brook López

The Bottom Line

This may be a road game for the Wizards. However, this is a game they must take advantage of with the injuries on the other side. Bucks G Khris Middleton will be out this game as well as G Jrue Holiday. They both are the Bucks best perimeter defenders. With that being said, there are two keys to winning tonight in Milwaukee.

1. Attack the Bucks off the dribble in the perimeter

Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen aren’t stopping anyone on the perimeter. It will be easy to get to the basket and even score on the perimeter for the Wizards tonight.

2. Contain Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hopefully Taj Gibson can play tonight. If not, the Wizards still have Daniel Gafford, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis, and even Kyle Kuzma. They should build a wall, be willing to foul, and be capable of containing The Greek Freak.