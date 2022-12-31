Past Connections Could Lead To Playoff Run

With all of the trade rumors flying around, it is important to remember some connections within the Wizards team.

There’s been many stories about the connection between Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris; and Kuzma and Delon Wright.

Monte Morris grew up in Flint, MI with Kyle Kuzma where they met in elementary school and bonded over playing on a Nerf hoop in Kuzma’s bedroom. They eventually went to different high schools which led to Kuzma and Morris competing against each other on the basketball court. Both were drafted into the NBA in 2017.

Kuzma frequently expresses enthusiasm that their prophesy of playing on the same team together is now a reality.

Morris also shouts out their journey from kids to NBA players on the same team: “Now we’re sitting across from each other in the locker room. For us to do it and show that it's possible and that it can happen, that's all I want people to know."

Delon Wright and Kuzma were college teammates at Utah and now they find themselves together again in Washington.

“Delon is a guy I used to look up to in college,” Kuzma said at Wizards Media Day. “He was a Bob Cousy Award-winner and I was the freshman playing like 5-7 minutes a game, so I got a front row seat to watch him methodically dominate people in college. I learned so much from him.”

Delon Wright recently returned back to the Wizards lineup. His return has been a long time coming as he has been missed on the defensive side on the ball.

Delon suffered a grade two strain of his right hamstring which he suffered in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, October 25. Wright is Morris’ back-up and it is important to note that the Wizards are now 7-1 when Wright plays. Notably against the Phoenix Suns on December 28, Wright had three pivotal steals. He has now recorded at least 2+ steals this season. Wright’s 18 games with at least one steal is the longest active streak in the NBA.

Kuzma took a moment to give Delon his flowers after his spectacular defensive play.

With Wright’s injury, the Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris, and Delon Wright connection hasn’t spent much time on the court together this season. The stat that the Wizards are 7-1 when Delon plays is impressive and could continue to increase as time goes on. With the relationship that Kuzma has with both players and if the team can make a push to the playoffs, it may cause many to wonder if this is enough to keep Kuzma in DC.

Only time and a better Wizards record will tell.

