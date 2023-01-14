Wizards Forward Kyle Kuzma 'Learning Pretty Fast' as Role on Team Continues to Grow

The Washington Wizards' forward is growing into his role on the team, despite the team's current struggles to stay healthy and to win.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is having a pretty strong start to his new year.

In the calendar year 2023, Kuzma has a triple-double, has scored 20 or more points in four of the Wizards' six games, dropped a game-winning three-point shot against the Chicago Bulls, and on Friday put 40 on the visiting New York Knicks.

"I'm learning on the fly. I'm learning pretty fast too," Kuzma said about his overall game following Friday's loss. "I'm a student of the game and I've played with some great players. So watching them, understanding how teams guarded them, I'm kind of seeing those kinds of things right now. Especially when we have guys hurt. You know it's all about watching film and just believing in yourself. Plain and simple."

As plain and simple as it might be, it's not resulting in consistent wins for Washington, unfortunately.

The team is 2-4 in the six games it played in 2023, and star guard Bradley Beal has missed all of them but one, appearing for just over 13 minutes in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

And forward Kristaps Porzingis has only been on the floor for one Wizards win so far since the calendar turned over.

Many believe Kuzma is putting on an all-star-caliber season, and it would be the first such campaign of his career if he made it.

But with the team losing, it's become harder for Washington to help get the 27-year-old the shine he needs to earn more votes outside of the fan base.

After being named to the first-team all-rookie squad in 2017 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and becoming a 2020 NBA Champion with the same franchise, getting some accolades with the Wizards would be nice.

And it would perhaps pour some water on any doubts that Kuzma wants to play in Washington any longer than he has to.

Kuzma and the Wizards have another chance to put on a show and get a win on Monday when the Golden State Warriors visit Capital One Arena.

