Does Kyle Kuzma Really Want To Leave Washington?

Kyle Kuzma's mother may have shed light on how he feels about his future with the Washington Wizards

With trade rumors swirling and Kyle Kuzma’s free agency pending, there has been a lot of discussion about Kuzma’s desire to be a Washington Wizard moving forward. While Kuzma is the only person that can truly answer that question, his mother Kerri Kuzma may have shed some light on his feelings.

After fouling out of the Wizards game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, Kuzma displayed rare frustration by walking straight to the locker room when his sixth foul was picked up.

When a Twitter user made note of his behavior, Kuzma’s mother jumped in to clarify that he loves Washington and showed frustration because he came from a winning pedigree early in his career with the Lakers. She also went on to say that basketball is a business and some things are out of his control.

Perhaps that whole exchange alludes to the fact that Kuzma would like to stay with the Wizards but the NBA is a business so he doesn’t have control over what the future holds. The other way to take it is that Kuzma likes it in Washington, however, he has to do what is best for himself.

After all, the NBA will always be a business that requires individuals and teams to make business moves that are in their best interest.

Related Articles:

Lakers Could Be Seeking a Reunion with Kyle Kuzma



Kyle Kuzma: Once a Laker, Always a Laker

Another Trade Suitor for Kyle Kuzma Revealed

Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. Impressed with Kyle Kuzma’s Leadership

Trade Rumor: Could Kyle Kuzma be the New King in Sacramento?