Betting Basketball: Wizards 2.5 Point Underdogs at Home Against Warriors

Washington Wizards are underdogs at home, for the second-straight contest.

In the Washington Wizards' 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks, the team made good on two out of the three lines we presented before tipoff.

As four-point underdogs, if you took the Wizards against the spread, you came out even - which isn't a loss.

Call us optimists, but not losing is good any day.

But if you also threw down a wager on Washington to be the first team to 20 points (+115), then you were pretty happy when center Daniel Gafford gave them a 21-19 lead with 8.1 seconds left in the first quarter.

Even more impressive was the fact the Knicks led 17-12 at one point, before the Wizards outscored them 9-2 in the final 2:35 of that quarter, taking a 21-19 lead into the second.

That lead is the only line that didn't produce less-than-negative results, as we previewed the odds for both teams leading by 5 or 6 points, or even leaving the first quarter tied.

With the loss, Washington is now 18-25, in 12th place in the NBA's Eastern Conference standings.

And they host the 8th place in the West Golden State Warriors (21-22) who come into this contest off a 144-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs (13-31) on Friday.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole led the winners of that game, in points scored that night.

Golden State (-2.5) is favored to win the matchup on Monday afternoon, but if the Wizards cover, then a $100 wager could win you just over $90.

Taking Washington on the money line with $100, however, nets you $122 if they earn the upset.

Wizards Prop Bets We're Watching Against Golden State

First Basket: Kyle Kuzma (+500) | Kristaps Porzingis (+330)

2 or More 3 Point FGs Made in First 3 Minutes: Yes (-128) | No (+104)

Most Popular Same Game Parlay (+443)

• Stephen Curry to Score 30+ Points

• Andrew Wiggins to Score 15+ Points

• Draymond Green to Record 6+ Rebounds

• Draymond Green to Record 6+ Assists

Other Wizards Betting Lines

• Win NBA Championship (+49000)

• Win Eastern Conference (+32000)

• Win Southeast Division (+1900)

